    Hoftex Group: Closing Färberei Hits Revenue & EBITDA Forecasts
    • Hoftex Group AG has decided to close its production facility, Hoftex Färberei GmbH, located in Selbitz.
    • The closure will affect approximately 32 workplaces in Selbitz, with production expected to cease during 2026.
    • The decision is due to ongoing challenges in the German and European textile industry, including declining demand, price pressure, and cost increases.
    • The closure marks the end of the HOFTEX division within the Hoftex Group, which has been consistently reporting negative results.
    • The closure will negatively impact the company's operating results, leading to an adjusted EBITDA forecast for 2025 of EUR 5.5 million to EUR 7.5 million, down from the original forecast of EUR 8.0 million to EUR 10.0 million.
    • The consolidated revenue forecast for 2025 has been adjusted to EUR 135.0 million to EUR 145.0 million, from the original forecast of EUR 140.0 million to EUR 150.0 million.






    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
