TUI Surpasses FY 2025 Expectations with 12.6% EBIT Growth

TUI AG announced strong preliminary FY 2025 results with underlying EBIT growth of +12.6%, exceeding the guidance of +9-11% at constant currency.

The preliminary underlying EBIT for FY 2025 was €1,459m, marking a +12.6% year-on-year increase at constant currency.

Preliminary Group revenue for FY 2025 was €24,185m, representing a +4.4% growth year-on-year at constant currency.

The strong EBIT performance was driven by record results in Hotels & Resorts and Cruises.

TUI's preliminary results exceeded the August 2025 guidance, which indicated revenue would be at the lower end of the +5-10% range at constant currency.

TUI will provide further details on its FY 2025 performance and outlook for FY 2026 on 10 December 2025.

The next important date, The German word "Analystenveranstaltung" translates to "analyst event" or "analyst meeting" in English., at TUI is on 10.12.2025.

