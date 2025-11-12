DAX, Abeona Therapeutics & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Abeona Therapeutics
|+30,00 %
|Biotechnologie
|🥈
|On Holding Registered (A)
|+24,51 %
|Textilindustrie
|🥉
|FTC Solar
|+24,22 %
|Erneuerbare Energien
|🟥
|Stereotaxis
|-17,07 %
|Gesundheitswesen
|🟥
|Esso Societe Anonyme Francaise
|-55,51 %
|Öl/Gas
|🟥
|Tarena International (A) (A)
|-77,14 %
|Informationstechnologie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|AIXTRON
|Halbleiter
|🥈
|DiagnosTear Technologies
|Gesundheitswesen
|🥉
|Highland Critical Minerals
|Rohstoffe
|IONOS Group
|Informationstechnologie
|HENSOLDT
|Halbleiter
|Diginex
|Informationstechnologie
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|322
|-
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|92
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|BioNTech
|57
|Biotechnologie
|HENSOLDT
|53
|Halbleiter
|Evotec
|51
|Biotechnologie
|Tesla
|49
|Fahrzeugindustrie
Abeona Therapeutics
Wochenperformance: -21,33 %
Platz 1
On Holding Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: -3,80 %
Platz 2
FTC Solar
Wochenperformance: +7,43 %
Platz 3
Stereotaxis
Wochenperformance: -8,94 %
Platz 4
Esso Societe Anonyme Francaise
Wochenperformance: -59,86 %
Platz 5
Tarena International (A) (A)
Wochenperformance: -88,69 %
Platz 6
AIXTRON
Wochenperformance: +14,83 %
Platz 7
DiagnosTear Technologies
Wochenperformance: -10,14 %
Platz 8
Highland Critical Minerals
Wochenperformance: +48,67 %
Platz 9
IONOS Group
Wochenperformance: -9,31 %
Platz 10
HENSOLDT
Wochenperformance: -6,27 %
Platz 11
Diginex
Wochenperformance: -13,54 %
Platz 12
DAX
Wochenperformance: +1,55 %
Platz 13
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +11,89 %
Platz 14
BioNTech
Wochenperformance: +3,13 %
Platz 15
HENSOLDT
Wochenperformance: -6,27 %
Platz 16
Evotec
Wochenperformance: -31,41 %
Platz 17
Tesla
Wochenperformance: -2,53 %
Platz 18
