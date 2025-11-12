Shelly Group's Revenue & Profit Surge: New Products Fuel 2026 Growth

Shelly Group reported a 33.8% increase in group revenue to EUR 86.9 million in the first nine months of 2025, with EBIT rising by 44.7% to EUR 21.9 million.

The company's net result increased by 34.5% to EUR 18.5 million, and it achieved a strong free cash flow of EUR 3.8 million due to optimized working capital management.

Shelly Group expanded its distribution channels and geographic presence, with significant growth in German-speaking countries, Italy, Scandinavia, Spain, Poland, and the UK.

The Shelly Cloud user base exceeded 2.5 million, and the number of professional installer network members more than tripled to over 3,000.

New product lines, including a smart lock series and Shelly camera products, are expected to provide additional growth momentum for 2026, alongside co-branded products with EcoFlow.

The Board of Directors confirmed the 2025 guidance, expecting revenue between EUR 145 million and EUR 155 million, and EBIT between EUR 35 million and EUR 40 million.

