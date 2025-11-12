Talanx Projects EUR 2.7B Net Income for 2026

Talanx AG expects a consolidated net income of approximately EUR 2.7 billion for the financial year 2026.

The Management Board initially planned to achieve a net income of EUR 2.57 billion by 2027, which is now expected to be exceeded a year earlier.

The forecast is contingent on major losses not exceeding the budget, stable capital markets, and no significant currency fluctuations.

The announcement was made in accordance with Article 17 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR).

Bernd Sablowsky is the Head of Investor Relations at Talanx AG.

Talanx AG is listed on the regulated market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard) and Hanover, and on the regulated unofficial market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, and Tradegate Exchange.

