    HomeToGo's B2B Strategy Drives Record Q3: €108.1M Revenue, €43M EBITDA

    HomeToGo's Q3/25 results are a testament to its dynamic growth and strategic prowess, setting the stage for a promising future.

    • HomeToGo reported record Q3/25 IFRS revenues of €108.1M, a 23.7% increase YoY.
    • Adjusted EBITDA for Q3/25 reached an all-time high of €43.0M, with a 30.9% YoY growth to €22.0M for the first nine months.
    • The HomeToGo_PRO segment saw a significant 83.3% YoY revenue increase in Q3/25, now accounting for 64% of total Group revenues.
    • The Marketplace segment prioritized profitability, resulting in a 60.0% YoY increase in Adjusted EBITDA despite a slight revenue decline.
    • The integration of Interhome is progressing ahead of schedule, with key milestones achieved for operational independence.
    • HomeToGo confirmed its full-year 2025 guidance, expecting ~€400M in IFRS revenues and ~€40M in Adjusted EBITDA on a pro-forma basis.

