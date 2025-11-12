HomeToGo's B2B Strategy Drives Record Q3: €108.1M Revenue, €43M EBITDA

HomeToGo reported record Q3/25 IFRS revenues of €108.1M, a 23.7% increase YoY.

Adjusted EBITDA for Q3/25 reached an all-time high of €43.0M, with a 30.9% YoY growth to €22.0M for the first nine months.

The HomeToGo_PRO segment saw a significant 83.3% YoY revenue increase in Q3/25, now accounting for 64% of total Group revenues.

The Marketplace segment prioritized profitability, resulting in a 60.0% YoY increase in Adjusted EBITDA despite a slight revenue decline.

The integration of Interhome is progressing ahead of schedule, with key milestones achieved for operational independence.

HomeToGo confirmed its full-year 2025 guidance, expecting ~€400M in IFRS revenues and ~€40M in Adjusted EBITDA on a pro-forma basis.

The next important date, Q3 2025 Financial Results and Earnings Call, at HomeToGo is on 13.11.2025.

The price of HomeToGo at the time of the news was 1,6225EUR and was up +2,85 % compared with the previous day.

0 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,6700EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,93 % since publication.





