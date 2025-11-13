Formycon's Strong Partnerships Propel 2025 Growth Outlook

Formycon confirms its 2025 guidance, with revenue and earnings development aligning with expectations.

Significant pipeline progress includes the launch of the first pre-filled syringe for a ranibizumab biosimilar in Europe and a settlement for FYB203 enabling a US launch.

New US regulatory guidelines accelerate biosimilar approvals, supporting Formycon's development strategy.

International partnerships in Europe, Australia, and Latin America expand Formycon's market presence.

Formycon's financial performance shows a revenue of €19.5 million for the first nine months of 2025, with an EBITDA of €-21.4 million.

The company successfully placed a €70 million corporate bond to secure financing for ongoing development activities.

The next important date, Press release regarding the quarterly report (as of Q3), at Formycon is on 13.11.2025.

