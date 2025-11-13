Formycon's Strong Partnerships Propel 2025 Growth Outlook
Formycon is forging ahead with its ambitious 2025 goals, making significant strides in biosimilar innovation and market expansion. The launch of Europe's first pre-filled syringe for a ranibizumab biosimilar and a pivotal US settlement underscore its pipeline success. New US guidelines and strategic alliances across continents bolster Formycon's growth trajectory. With €19.5 million in revenue and a strategic €70 million bond, Formycon is well-positioned for future advancements.
- Formycon confirms its 2025 guidance, with revenue and earnings development aligning with expectations.
- Significant pipeline progress includes the launch of the first pre-filled syringe for a ranibizumab biosimilar in Europe and a settlement for FYB203 enabling a US launch.
- New US regulatory guidelines accelerate biosimilar approvals, supporting Formycon's development strategy.
- International partnerships in Europe, Australia, and Latin America expand Formycon's market presence.
- Formycon's financial performance shows a revenue of €19.5 million for the first nine months of 2025, with an EBITDA of €-21.4 million.
- The company successfully placed a €70 million corporate bond to secure financing for ongoing development activities.
