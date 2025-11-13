121 0 Kommentare Comet Pioneers the Future of Semiconductor Innovation

Comet Holding AG is on a mission to harness the future of technology. With eyes set on the booming semiconductor market, Comet is poised to ride the waves of AI, digitalization, and electrification. By expanding its Synertia platform and CA20 x-ray systems, Comet aims to deepen its market engagement. Anticipating a TAM surge to USD 7.1 billion by 2028, Comet is strategically investing in R&D and operational efficiency. Join Comet at their Capital Markets Day in Zurich, 2025, to explore their roadmap to success.

