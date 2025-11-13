Comet Pioneers the Future of Semiconductor Innovation
Comet Holding AG is on a mission to harness the future of technology. With eyes set on the booming semiconductor market, Comet is poised to ride the waves of AI, digitalization, and electrification. By expanding its Synertia platform and CA20 x-ray systems, Comet aims to deepen its market engagement. Anticipating a TAM surge to USD 7.1 billion by 2028, Comet is strategically investing in R&D and operational efficiency. Join Comet at their Capital Markets Day in Zurich, 2025, to explore their roadmap to success.
Foto: Philipp - stock.adobe.com
- Comet Holding AG is strategically focused on the semiconductor market, aiming to capitalize on growth trends like artificial intelligence, digitalization, and electrification.
- The company is expanding its Synertia technology platform and CA20 x-ray inspection systems to strengthen market engagement.
- Comet's total addressable market (TAM) is projected to grow from USD 4.2 billion to USD 7.1 billion by 2028, with its serviceable addressable market (SAM) expected to more than double.
- Comet is pursuing long-term growth through targeted investments in R&D, operational efficiency, and a high-performance company culture.
- The company has revised its mid-term financial targets, expecting net sales of CHF 670 million to CHF 770 million and an EBITDA margin between 22% and 27% by the next semiconductor cycle peak in 2028.
- Comet is hosting a Capital Markets Day on November 13, 2025, in Zurich, Switzerland, to discuss its strategic initiatives and market positioning.
The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Comet Holding is on 06.03.2026.
