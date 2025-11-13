Grand City Properties: Strong 9M 2025 Results, On Track for Guidance
Grand City Properties S.A. has demonstrated financial acumen and strategic resilience, achieving notable growth and maintaining robust liquidity in 2025.
Foto: wierzchu92 - stock.adobe.com
- Grand City Properties S.A. reported net rental income of €320 million for 9M 2025, a 1% increase from €317 million in 9M 2024, despite disposals.
- Like-for-like rental growth was strong at 3.7% as of September 2025.
- The company completed disposals totaling €140 million and reinvested approximately €85 million into acquisitions.
- Adjusted EBITDA rose to €253 million, up 1% from €250 million in the previous year.
- Profit for the period was €410 million, with earnings per share of €1.84, a significant recovery from a loss of €17 million in 9M 2024.
- GCP maintained a strong liquidity position with nearly €1.4 billion in cash and liquid assets, representing 32% of total debt, and confirmed its FY 2025 guidance.
The next important date, Interim Report for the 3rd Quarter 2025 (ENG), at Grand City Properties is on 13.11.2025.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.188,94PKT (+1,36 %).
-0,37 %
-2,21 %
-7,34 %
-4,68 %
-12,03 %
-3,28 %
-50,23 %
-40,27 %
+259,82 %
