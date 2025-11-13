Grand City Properties: Strong 9M 2025 Results, On Track for Guidance

Grand City Properties S.A. reported net rental income of €320 million for 9M 2025, a 1% increase from €317 million in 9M 2024, despite disposals.

Like-for-like rental growth was strong at 3.7% as of September 2025.

The company completed disposals totaling €140 million and reinvested approximately €85 million into acquisitions.

Adjusted EBITDA rose to €253 million, up 1% from €250 million in the previous year.

Profit for the period was €410 million, with earnings per share of €1.84, a significant recovery from a loss of €17 million in 9M 2024.

GCP maintained a strong liquidity position with nearly €1.4 billion in cash and liquid assets, representing 32% of total debt, and confirmed its FY 2025 guidance.

