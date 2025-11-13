SMA Solar: Sales Surge, Earnings Hit by One-Time Effects

SMA Solar Technology AG reported sales growth for the first nine months of 2025, with sales increasing to €1,134.7 million from €1,059.7 million in the same period of 2024.

The company's EBITDA, including one-time effects, was –€16.9 million, a significant decrease from €83.5 million in 2024, due to write-offs, scrappage on inventories, and provisions for purchase commitments.

The Large Scale & Project Solutions division saw a 24.8% increase in sales to €953.4 million, while the Home & Business Solutions division experienced a 38.7% decline in sales due to weak demand and competitive pressures.

The order backlog as of September 30, 2025, was €1.3 billion, down from €1.4 billion the previous year, with three-quarters of this attributable to the product business.

The Managing Board confirmed the adjusted guidance for 2025, projecting sales of €1,450 million to €1,500 million and an EBITDA of –€80 million to –€30 million.

The company's free cash flow increased significantly to €114.5 million, compared to –€220.3 million in the previous year, due to restructuring measures and stringent net working capital management.

The next important date, Analysts Conference Call 1:30 PM (CET), at SMA Solar Technology is on 13.11.2025.

