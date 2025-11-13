SMA Solar: Sales Surge, Earnings Hit by One-Time Effects
SMA Solar Technology AG navigates a year of contrasts, balancing impressive sales growth with significant financial challenges, as it charts a course for future stability and success.
Foto: Sebastian Gollnow - dpa
- SMA Solar Technology AG reported sales growth for the first nine months of 2025, with sales increasing to €1,134.7 million from €1,059.7 million in the same period of 2024.
- The company's EBITDA, including one-time effects, was –€16.9 million, a significant decrease from €83.5 million in 2024, due to write-offs, scrappage on inventories, and provisions for purchase commitments.
- The Large Scale & Project Solutions division saw a 24.8% increase in sales to €953.4 million, while the Home & Business Solutions division experienced a 38.7% decline in sales due to weak demand and competitive pressures.
- The order backlog as of September 30, 2025, was €1.3 billion, down from €1.4 billion the previous year, with three-quarters of this attributable to the product business.
- The Managing Board confirmed the adjusted guidance for 2025, projecting sales of €1,450 million to €1,500 million and an EBITDA of –€80 million to –€30 million.
- The company's free cash flow increased significantly to €114.5 million, compared to –€220.3 million in the previous year, due to restructuring measures and stringent net working capital management.
