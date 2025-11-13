Wacker Neuson Shines in Q3, Tightens 2025 Financial Outlook

Group revenue for the first nine months of 2025 was EUR 1,625.2 million, a decrease of 5.6% compared to the previous year.

The EBIT margin improved to 7.5% in Q3/2025, an increase of 2.7 percentage points compared to Q3/2024, but the 9M/2025 EBIT margin was slightly lower at 6.0% compared to 6.3% in 9M/2024.

Positive free cash flow for 9M/2025 was EUR 115.8 million, up from EUR 91.5 million in 9M/2024.

Revenue in all regions declined, with the Americas region experiencing a 9.6% decrease due to cautious ordering behavior and US tariffs.

The guidance for the financial year 2025 was narrowed, with expected revenue between EUR 2,150 million and EUR 2,250 million and an EBIT margin between 6.5% and 6.8%.

The net working capital decreased by 14.4% to EUR 692.3 million as of September 30, 2025, driven by inventory reduction and an increase in trade payables.

The price of Wacker Neuson at the time of the news was 18,570EUR and was up +0,11 % compared with the previous day.

28 minutes after the article was published, the price was 18,710EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,75 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.188,94PKT (+1,36 %).





