Wienerberger Triumphs in Q3 2025 Amid Market Challenges

Wienerberger delivered solid results in Q3 2025 with group revenues of €3.5 billion and operating EBITDA of €584 million, despite challenging market conditions.

Earnings per share increased significantly to €1.56 from €0.42 in 2024, and profit after tax rose to €173 million from €49 million in 2024.

The company launched the "Fit for Growth" program to enhance efficiency and competitiveness, aiming for annual savings of €15-20 million.

Wienerberger expanded its European presence through strategic acquisitions, including MFP in the UK and Ireland, and increased its stake in GSE Integration in France.

The market environment in Q3 2025 was challenging, with weakness in the European construction sector, particularly in new residential housing markets, and a decline in North American markets.

Wienerberger reaffirms its long-term strategy focused on sustainable growth, circularity, and innovation, and is well-positioned to contribute to the reconstruction of Ukraine with its comprehensive portfolio of sustainable building materials.

