CEWE Stiftung: Confirms 2025 Targets Amid Strong Q3 Turnover
CEWE's impressive Q3 results and strategic foresight underscore its commitment to achieving 2025 goals.
Foto: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA
- CEWE confirms its 2025 annual targets with a strong Q3 turnover, achieving a 6.1% increase to EUR 174.4 million.
- The Photofinishing business grew by 6.7%, with CEWE PHOTOBOOK sales volume rising by 7.3%.
- Commercial Online-Print saw a 2.0% increase in turnover in Q3, despite a challenging market environment.
- CEWE received the Photographers' Choice 2025 Award for the CEWE PHOTOBOOK with panorama page.
- The company is well-prepared for the Christmas peak season with new products and stronger marketing activities.
- CEWE's equity ratio increased to 66.6%, and the return on capital employed (ROCE) was at 16.8%.
