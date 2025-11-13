CEWE Stiftung: Confirms 2025 Targets Amid Strong Q3 Turnover

CEWE confirms its 2025 annual targets with a strong Q3 turnover, achieving a 6.1% increase to EUR 174.4 million.

The Photofinishing business grew by 6.7%, with CEWE PHOTOBOOK sales volume rising by 7.3%.

Commercial Online-Print saw a 2.0% increase in turnover in Q3, despite a challenging market environment.

CEWE received the Photographers' Choice 2025 Award for the CEWE PHOTOBOOK with panorama page.

The company is well-prepared for the Christmas peak season with new products and stronger marketing activities.

CEWE's equity ratio increased to 66.6%, and the return on capital employed (ROCE) was at 16.8%.

