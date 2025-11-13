SoftwareONE's 46% Q3 Revenue Leap: Crayon Deal Drives Success

SoftwareOne reported a 46.0% revenue growth in Q3 2025 and 8.6% year-to-date, driven by the Crayon acquisition and positive performance trends.

Reported EBITDA increased by CHF 29.5 million to CHF 42.0 million in Q3 2025, with a year-to-date increase of CHF 32.4 million to CHF 127.0 million.

Integration of Crayon is progressing well, with CHF 21 million of run-rate cost synergies achieved by November 2025, aiming for CHF 80-100 million by end-2026.

On a like-for-like basis, Q3 2025 revenue growth was 0.6% at constant currency, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 19.0%, up 2.9 percentage points from the previous year.

The FY 2025 outlook remains unchanged, with expected flat revenue growth in constant currency compared to 2024 and an adjusted EBITDA margin above 20%.

SoftwareOne is focusing on strategic sales plays and joint go-to-market approaches to capture additional revenue opportunities, leveraging its strong position in the cloud and AI value chain.

The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at SoftwareONE Holding is on 13.11.2025.

The price of SoftwareONE Holding at the time of the news was 8,3650EUR and was up +0,18 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 8,3700EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,06 % since publication.





