STRABAG SE Hits €30B Order Backlog Milestone in 9M/2025
STRABAG SE's order backlog has soared to €31.4 billion, marking a 24% increase, fueled by strategic acquisitions and major contracts across key sectors and regions.
- STRABAG SE's order backlog surpassed €30 billion for the first time, reaching €31.4 billion, marking a 24% year-on-year increase.
- The company's output increased by 6% to €14.4 billion in the first nine months of 2025, with significant contributions from the acquisition of Georgiou Group in Australia.
- STRABAG SE's 2025 output forecast is slightly lowered to approximately €20.5 billion, while the EBIT margin target is raised to ≥ 5.0%.
- Major projects in energy and water infrastructure, mobility, and high-tech construction contributed to the order backlog growth, with significant contracts in the UK, Germany, Austria, and Australia.
- The company employed an average of 79,863 people in the first nine months of 2025, a 2% increase from the previous year, driven by acquisitions and output-related staff expansions.
- STRABAG SE is implementing its Strategy 2030, focusing on growth markets and sustainability, with a forecast of net investments not exceeding €1.4 billion for 2025.
The next important date, quarterly report, at STRABAG is on 26.01.2026.
The price of STRABAG at the time of the news was 69,60EUR and was up +0,22 % compared with the previous day.
13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 69,95EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,50 % since publication.
+3,53 %
+10,26 %
-14,08 %
-16,28 %
+87,99 %
+84,85 %
+160,87 %
+235,06 %
+46,51 %
