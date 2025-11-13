STRABAG SE Hits €30B Order Backlog Milestone in 9M/2025

STRABAG SE's order backlog surpassed €30 billion for the first time, reaching €31.4 billion, marking a 24% year-on-year increase.

The company's output increased by 6% to €14.4 billion in the first nine months of 2025, with significant contributions from the acquisition of Georgiou Group in Australia.

STRABAG SE's 2025 output forecast is slightly lowered to approximately €20.5 billion, while the EBIT margin target is raised to ≥ 5.0%.

Major projects in energy and water infrastructure, mobility, and high-tech construction contributed to the order backlog growth, with significant contracts in the UK, Germany, Austria, and Australia.

The company employed an average of 79,863 people in the first nine months of 2025, a 2% increase from the previous year, driven by acquisitions and output-related staff expansions.

STRABAG SE is implementing its Strategy 2030, focusing on growth markets and sustainability, with a forecast of net investments not exceeding €1.4 billion for 2025.

The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at STRABAG is on 26.01.2026.

The price of STRABAG at the time of the news was 69,60EUR and was up +0,22 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 69,95EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,50 % since publication.





