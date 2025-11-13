SAF-HOLLAND Triumphs Amid Market Challenges

SAF-HOLLAND achieved group sales of EUR 1,308.8 million in the first nine months of 2025, a 9.9% decline from the previous year due to weaker original equipment business.

The adjusted EBIT margin was 9.3%, down from 10.1% the previous year, impacted by lower sales and additional purchasing costs related to US tariff policy.

Net income for the period was EUR 37.9 million, affected by unrealized foreign currency effects, with a group tax rate of 35.8%.

The aftermarket business, more resilient to economic cycles, accounted for 39.8% of sales, up from 37.6% the previous year, despite a 4.8% sales decline.

Free operating cash flow in the third quarter of 2025 improved significantly to EUR 38.5 million, nearly reaching the previous year's level.

SAF-HOLLAND adjusted its sales forecast for fiscal year 2025 to between EUR 1,700 million and EUR 1,750 million, citing ongoing challenges in the North American truck market and less positive market recovery in the APAC region.

The next important date, Release of the quarterly statement (reference date Q3), at SAF-HOLLAND is on 13.11.2025.

The price of SAF-HOLLAND at the time of the news was 14,480EUR and was up +0,07 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 14,490EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,07 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.188,94PKT (+1,36 %).





