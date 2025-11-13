Ottobock's Revenue & Profit Surge in First 9 Months of 2025!

Ottobock's core revenue increased by 13.6% to EUR 1,157.7 million in the first nine months of 2025, compared to EUR 1,019.3 million in the same period of 2024.

Underlying core EBITDA rose by 29.4% to EUR 281.1 million, with an improved EBITDA margin of 24.3%, up 3.0 percentage points from the previous year.

Free cash flow increased by 55.0% to EUR 172.8 million, up from EUR 111.5 million in 2024.

The company confirmed its 2025 financial forecast, expecting core business growth in the upper half of 10.0% – 13.0% and organic core revenue growth between 9.0% – 12.0%.

Significant growth was driven by new product launches, positive reimbursement developments, and strategic acquisitions, including seven successful acquisitions.

Adjusted net income surged by 81.3% to EUR 118.7 million, compared to EUR 65.5 million in the same period last year.

The next important date, Release of the quarterly statement (reference date Q3), at Ottobock is on 13.11.2025.

The price of Ottobock at the time of the news was 69,25EUR and was up +0,14 % compared with the previous day.

17 minutes after the article was published, the price was 69,20EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,07 % since publication.





