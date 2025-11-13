AI Boosts Delivery Hero's Q3 Growth & Efficiency on Global Platform

Delivery Hero reported a 7% year-over-year increase in Group Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) to €12.2 billion and a 22% increase in Total Segment Revenue to €3.7 billion in Q3 2025.

The company achieved its first-ever positive quarterly Adjusted EBITDA for Integrated Verticals in Q3 2025 and is on track for full-year break-even.

AI and the global tech platform have driven efficiency gains, reducing Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) and Marketing costs from 7.2% to 6.0% of GMV since Q1 2023.

Delivery Hero's cash balance was €2.2 billion at the end of Q3 2025, indicating a solid financial position, with profitability and Free Cash Flow momentum continuing.

The company expects GMV growth to accelerate in Q4 2025, driven by a recovery in Asia, particularly in South Korea.

Delivery Hero's FY 2025 guidance includes GMV growth at the upper end of 8-10% YoY, Total Segment Revenue growth of 22-24% YoY, Adjusted EBITDA of €900-940 million, and Free Cash Flow of over €120 million.

