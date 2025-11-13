AI Boosts Delivery Hero's Q3 Growth & Efficiency on Global Platform
Delivery Hero's Q3 2025 results paint a picture of growth and resilience. With a 7% GMV increase to €12.2 billion and a 22% revenue surge, the company marks its first positive Adjusted EBITDA. Efficiency gains from AI and tech innovations have trimmed costs, bolstering profitability. Poised for further growth, Delivery Hero anticipates robust Q4 performance, especially in Asia.
Foto: Paul Zinken - dpa-Zentralbild/dpa
- Delivery Hero reported a 7% year-over-year increase in Group Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) to €12.2 billion and a 22% increase in Total Segment Revenue to €3.7 billion in Q3 2025.
- The company achieved its first-ever positive quarterly Adjusted EBITDA for Integrated Verticals in Q3 2025 and is on track for full-year break-even.
- AI and the global tech platform have driven efficiency gains, reducing Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) and Marketing costs from 7.2% to 6.0% of GMV since Q1 2023.
- Delivery Hero's cash balance was €2.2 billion at the end of Q3 2025, indicating a solid financial position, with profitability and Free Cash Flow momentum continuing.
- The company expects GMV growth to accelerate in Q4 2025, driven by a recovery in Asia, particularly in South Korea.
- Delivery Hero's FY 2025 guidance includes GMV growth at the upper end of 8-10% YoY, Total Segment Revenue growth of 22-24% YoY, Adjusted EBITDA of €900-940 million, and Free Cash Flow of over €120 million.
