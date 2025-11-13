Dermapharm: Strong 2025 Outlook & Growth in Branded Pharma
Dermapharm Holding SE showcases resilience amidst challenges, maintaining stable earnings while navigating a slight revenue dip. The company eyes ambitious growth by 2025, driven by strategic adjustments.
- Dermapharm Holding SE maintained stable earnings despite a slight revenue decline of 2.3% to EUR 869.4 million due to portfolio adjustments, with strong growth in the "Branded pharmaceuticals" segment.
- The company confirmed its 2025 guidance, expecting consolidated revenue between EUR 1,160–1,200 million and adjusted EBITDA between EUR 322–332 million.
- The "Branded pharmaceuticals" segment saw a 4.2% revenue increase to EUR 449.8 million, driven by strong organic growth, particularly from the Allergopharma Group and international companies.
- The "Other healthcare products" segment experienced a slight revenue decline to EUR 269.0 million, mainly due to the reorganization of Arkopharma's business model.
- The "Parallel import business" segment focused on higher-margin products, resulting in a revenue decline to EUR 150.6 million, with adjusted EBITDA dropping to EUR -1.6 million.
- Dermapharm continues to optimize its business activities through a consistent R&D strategy, successful acquisitions, and internationalization efforts, aiming for both organic and external growth.
