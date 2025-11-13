Dermapharm: Strong 2025 Outlook & Growth in Branded Pharma

Dermapharm Holding SE maintained stable earnings despite a slight revenue decline of 2.3% to EUR 869.4 million due to portfolio adjustments, with strong growth in the "Branded pharmaceuticals" segment.

The company confirmed its 2025 guidance, expecting consolidated revenue between EUR 1,160–1,200 million and adjusted EBITDA between EUR 322–332 million.

The "Branded pharmaceuticals" segment saw a 4.2% revenue increase to EUR 449.8 million, driven by strong organic growth, particularly from the Allergopharma Group and international companies.

The "Other healthcare products" segment experienced a slight revenue decline to EUR 269.0 million, mainly due to the reorganization of Arkopharma's business model.

The "Parallel import business" segment focused on higher-margin products, resulting in a revenue decline to EUR 150.6 million, with adjusted EBITDA dropping to EUR -1.6 million.

Dermapharm continues to optimize its business activities through a consistent R&D strategy, successful acquisitions, and internationalization efforts, aiming for both organic and external growth.

The next important date, Release of the quarterly statement (reference date Q3), at Dermapharm Holding is on 13.11.2025.

The price of Dermapharm Holding at the time of the news was 34,08EUR and was up +0,07 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 34,05EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,07 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.188,94PKT (+1,36 %).





