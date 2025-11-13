Toniebox 2 Launch Boosts tonies' Revenue by 33% in 9 Months!

Tonies SE experienced exceptional growth in Q3 2025, with a 52.3% increase in revenue to EUR 145.2 million, driven by the launch of Toniebox 2, resulting in a 32.9% revenue growth for the first nine months of 2025.

The company saw strong growth across all regions: North America (+36.0% YoY to EUR 125.3m), DACH (+15.6% to EUR 132.1m), and Rest of World (+80.4% YoY to EUR 64.4m).

The launch of Toniebox 2 and Tonieplay marked significant innovation, introducing new product categories and strategic partnerships, such as with Hasbro.

Tonies SE confirmed its guidance for FY 2025, expecting over 25% revenue growth at the Group level and over 30% in North America, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 6.5% to 8.5%.

The company has sold over 10 million Tonieboxes and 134 million Tonies globally, with strong sales growth in Tonieboxes (+24.7% YoY) and Tonies figurines (+36.1% YoY).

Tonies SE continues to expand globally, with revenue from markets outside the DACH region increasing from 53% to 59%, and plans to introduce new products like My First Tonies to additional markets in 2026.

The next important date, Q3 2025 translates to the third quarter of the year 2025., at tonies Registered (A) is on 13.11.2025.

The price of tonies Registered (A) at the time of the news was 8,4550EUR and was up +0,18 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 8,4450EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,12 % since publication.





