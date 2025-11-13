RENK Group's 9M 2025 Results: Consistent Growth Unveiled
RENK Group AG's financial prowess shines as revenue surges by 19.2% to €928 million in 2025's first nine months. With a 25.5% leap in adjusted EBIT, reaching €141 million, and a robust 15.2% EBIT margin, the company's financial health is undeniable. A record-breaking €6.4 billion order backlog, fueled by the defense sector, underscores RENK's strategic market positioning. The Vehicle Mobility Solutions segment dazzles with a 65.0% spike in order intake and a 24.8% revenue increase to €579 million. Meanwhile, the Marine & Industry segment thrives with an 18.3% rise in order intake and a 15.5% revenue boost to €268 million. The Management Board remains optimistic, forecasting over €1.3 billion in revenue and adjusted EBIT between €210 million and €235 million for 2025.
- Consolidated revenue for RENK Group AG increased by 19.2% to €928 million in the first nine months of 2025.
- Adjusted EBIT rose by 25.5% to €141 million, with an EBIT margin of 15.2%.
- The total order backlog reached a record €6.4 billion, driven primarily by the defense sector.
- The Vehicle Mobility Solutions (VMS) segment saw a 65.0% increase in order intake, with revenue rising by 24.8% to €579 million.
- The Marine & Industry (M&I) segment experienced an 18.3% increase in order intake, with revenue growing by 15.5% to €268 million.
- The Management Board confirmed the forecast for fiscal year 2025, predicting revenue over €1.3 billion and adjusted EBIT between €210 million and €235 million.
The price of RENK Group at the time of the news was 63,09EUR and was up +0,09 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 61,34EUR this corresponds to a minus of -2,77 % since publication.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 29.693,15PKT (+0,29 %).
