513 0 Kommentare RENK Group's 9M 2025 Results: Consistent Growth Unveiled

RENK Group AG's financial prowess shines as revenue surges by 19.2% to €928 million in 2025's first nine months. With a 25.5% leap in adjusted EBIT, reaching €141 million, and a robust 15.2% EBIT margin, the company's financial health is undeniable. A record-breaking €6.4 billion order backlog, fueled by the defense sector, underscores RENK's strategic market positioning. The Vehicle Mobility Solutions segment dazzles with a 65.0% spike in order intake and a 24.8% revenue increase to €579 million. Meanwhile, the Marine & Industry segment thrives with an 18.3% rise in order intake and a 15.5% revenue boost to €268 million. The Management Board remains optimistic, forecasting over €1.3 billion in revenue and adjusted EBIT between €210 million and €235 million for 2025.

wO Newsflash 0 Follower Autor folgen Mehr anzeigen Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen. Mehr anzeigen RSS-Feed abonnieren

Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.

