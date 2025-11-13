Mutares Boosts Income by 56% to €83.5M; More Exits Ahead

Mutares increased its Holding net income by 56% to nearly EUR 83.5 million in the first nine months of 2025, with further exits expected in the fourth quarter.

Revenues from consulting services and management fees reached EUR 77.6 million, while group revenues rose by 21% to EUR 4,725.3 million, and EBITDA increased to EUR 720.3 million.

Mutares completed eleven transactions in the first nine months of 2025, including acquisitions of Fuentes, inTime Group, and Kawneer EU, and expects further exit activities in the fourth quarter.

The company implemented a new segmentation of its portfolio, introducing the Infrastructure & Special Industry segment and expanding the Goods & Services segment.

The Automotive & Mobility segment's revenues increased to EUR 1,876.7 million, while the Engineering & Technology segment generated revenues of EUR 964.6 million, both showing positive developments.

Mutares expects group revenues to increase to between EUR 6.5 billion and EUR 7.5 billion for fiscal year 2025, with a net income for Mutares Holding expected to be between EUR 130 million and EUR 160 million.

The next important date, Release of the quarterly statement (reference date Q3), at mutares is on 13.11.2025.

The price of mutares at the time of the news was 27,20EUR and was up +1,30 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 27,28EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,28 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.188,94PKT (+1,36 %).





