GFT Technologies: Strong 9M 2025 Results, Full-Year Guidance On Track

GFT Technologies SE reported a 2% increase in group revenue for the first nine months of 2025, driven by strong growth in the Insurance sector (+15%) and Industry & Others (+13%), with significant momentum in Latin America (+20%) and North America (+11%).

The company confirmed its full-year guidance for 2025, expecting revenue of approximately EUR 885 million and adjusted EBIT of approximately EUR 65 million.

GFT's AI product, Wynxx, saw a 38% increase in corporate clients quarter-over-quarter, with a major client, Bradesco Seguros, reporting a 40% productivity improvement. Wynxx is now available in eight countries and on global marketplaces like Microsoft and AWS.

The acquisition of SAP specialist Megawork was completed on September 2, 2025, and has already generated cross-selling success.

GFT's adjusted EBIT decreased by 16% year-on-year to EUR 45.54 million, primarily due to costs associated with turnaround initiatives in the UK and at Software Solutions GmbH.

The company completed a share buyback program in October 2025, repurchasing 761,138 shares for EUR 14,999,984.14, demonstrating confidence in its new five-year strategy.

The next important date, Release of the quarterly statement (reference date Q3), at GFT Technologies is on 13.11.2025.

The price of GFT Technologies at the time of the news was 17,840EUR and was up +0,06 % compared with the previous day.

21 minutes after the article was published, the price was 17,830EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,06 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.188,94PKT (+1,36 %).





