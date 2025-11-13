Sixt's Record Revenue & 23% Profit Surge in 9 Months, Guidance Upheld

Sixt SE achieved record revenue and a profit increase of more than 23% in the first nine months of 2025, confirming their guidance.

The company experienced its second-strongest quarter in history with an EBT margin of over 19%, despite macroeconomic challenges in Europe and the U.S.

Revenue increased by around 8% (9% adjusted for USD exchange rate effects), and EBT rose by more than 23%, driven by investments in product, technology, marketing, sales, and customer experience.

For Q3 2025, Sixt SE reported revenue of 1.32 billion EUR (+6.6% vs. Q3 2024), EBITDA of 542.4 million EUR, and EBT of 258.4 million EUR (+4.9% vs. Q3 2024).

The average fleet size expanded to 223,000 vehicles (+8.2% vs. Q3 2024), with a high premium share of 55%.

Sixt SE's guidance for the full year 2025 includes revenue of approximately 4.25 billion EUR (+6% vs. 2024) and an EBT margin of around 10% (significant increase from 8.4% in 2024).

