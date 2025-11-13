Sixt's Record Revenue & 23% Profit Surge in 9 Months, Guidance Upheld
Sixt SE is cruising to new heights, posting record-breaking revenues and a robust profit surge, despite economic headwinds. Their second-strongest quarter ever underscores strategic investments in innovation and customer experience. With an expanded fleet and premium offerings, Sixt SE is steering towards a promising future.
- Sixt SE achieved record revenue and a profit increase of more than 23% in the first nine months of 2025, confirming their guidance.
- The company experienced its second-strongest quarter in history with an EBT margin of over 19%, despite macroeconomic challenges in Europe and the U.S.
- Revenue increased by around 8% (9% adjusted for USD exchange rate effects), and EBT rose by more than 23%, driven by investments in product, technology, marketing, sales, and customer experience.
- For Q3 2025, Sixt SE reported revenue of 1.32 billion EUR (+6.6% vs. Q3 2024), EBITDA of 542.4 million EUR, and EBT of 258.4 million EUR (+4.9% vs. Q3 2024).
- The average fleet size expanded to 223,000 vehicles (+8.2% vs. Q3 2024), with a high premium share of 55%.
- Sixt SE's guidance for the full year 2025 includes revenue of approximately 4.25 billion EUR (+6% vs. 2024) and an EBT margin of around 10% (significant increase from 8.4% in 2024).
The next important date, Release of the quarterly statement (reference date Q3), at Sixt is on 13.11.2025.
The price of Sixt at the time of the news was 78,40EUR and was up +1,26 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 77,78EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,80 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.188,94PKT (+1,36 %).
