HHLA Thrives: Revenue & Earnings Soar Amidst Challenges
In a remarkable financial stride, HHLA has showcased substantial growth in both revenue and earnings in the first three quarters of 2025. The company reported a 12.5% increase in group revenue, reaching €1,331.4 million, while EBIT surged by 25.7% to €117.1 million. Container throughput climbed by 6.7% to 4,798 thousand TEU, and container transport saw a robust rise of 13.6% to 1,501 thousand TEU. The Port Logistics subgroup enjoyed a 12.8% revenue boost, with EBIT soaring by 31.7%, while the Container segment's revenue increased by 11.0%. International container terminal throughput rose significantly by 23.1%, and the Intermodal segment's revenue grew by 15.8%. Despite economic challenges, HHLA remains optimistic, forecasting a notable increase in container throughput and an adjusted EBIT between €160 to €175 million.
The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Financial Report (as of Q3), at Hamburger Hafen und Logistik is on 13.11.2025.
The price of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik at the time of the news was 21,100EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
