HHLA Thrives: Revenue & Earnings Soar Amidst Challenges

HHLA achieved significant revenue and earnings growth in the first nine months of 2025, with group revenue rising by 12.5% to €1,331.4 million and EBIT increasing by 25.7% to €117.1 million.

Container throughput increased by 6.7% to 4,798 thousand TEU, and container transport rose by 13.6% to 1,501 thousand TEU.

The Port Logistics subgroup saw a 12.8% increase in revenue to €1,303.5 million, with EBIT rising by 31.7% to €107.4 million.

The Container segment reported a revenue increase of 11.0% to €641.8 million, with a significant rise in international container terminal throughput by 23.1% to 250 thousand TEU.

The Intermodal segment experienced a 15.8% increase in revenue to €604.1 million, with rail transport growing by 13.7% to 1,300 thousand TEU.

Despite challenging macroeconomic conditions, HHLA's outlook for 2025 includes a significant increase in container throughput and transport, with adjusted EBIT forecasted between €160 to €175 million.

The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Financial Report (as of Q3), at Hamburger Hafen und Logistik is on 13.11.2025.

The price of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik at the time of the news was 21,100EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.






