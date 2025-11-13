Hapag-Lloyd: Strong Growth & Solid Results After Nine Months

Hapag-Lloyd reported strong growth and solid results after nine months of 2025, with a Group EBITDA of USD 2.8 billion and Group EBIT of USD 0.9 billion.

Transport volume increased significantly, leveraging the new Gemini network, with a 9% increase in transport volumes to 10.2 million TEU compared to the same period in 2024.

The company decided to invest in up to 22 new ships in smaller vessel classes as part of its fleet modernization and decarbonization efforts.

The Terminal & Infrastructure segment saw an increase in revenue to USD 375 million, primarily due to the acquisition of a terminal in France.

Hapag-Lloyd's earnings forecast for the 2025 financial year has been narrowed, with Group EBITDA expected to be between USD 3.1 to 3.6 billion and Group EBIT between USD 0.6 to 1.1 billion.

Despite a volatile market environment, Hapag-Lloyd achieved strong transport volume growth and maintained a focus on schedule reliability and cost discipline.

