MLP Hits New Revenue Records in 9M 2025: Consulting Success!

MLP Group achieved a new record high in total revenue of EUR 773 million for the first nine months of 2025, with significant growth in the Property & Casualty competence field (+7%) and Life & Health competence field (+4%).

Assets under management increased to EUR 64.2 billion, and the non-life insurance premium volume rose to EUR 794 million as of September 30, 2025.

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) for the first nine months of 2025 were EUR 61.1 million, which is below the previous year's record high of EUR 66.4 million.

The revised full-year forecast for 2025 anticipates an EBIT of EUR 90 to 100 million, with possible one-off effects from focusing on the real estate business.

MLP's mid-term planning for 2028 projects an EBIT of EUR 140 to 155 million and total revenue of EUR 1.3 to 1.4 billion, driven by strategic growth in consulting for family clients, corporate client business expansion, and a multi-asset approach for institutional clients.

The MLP Group served 597,400 family clients and 27,800 corporate and institutional clients as of September 30, 2025, with a slight increase in the number of consultants to 2,121.

The next important date, Publication of the financial results for the first nine months and the third quarter of 2025., at MLP is on 13.11.2025.

The price of MLP at the time of the news was 6,4100EUR and was up +0,16 % compared with the previous day.

18 minutes after the article was published, the price was 6,4050EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,08 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.188,94PKT (+1,36 %).





