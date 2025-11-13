Mister Spex SE Shines in Q3 2025 with Strong Margins & Efficiency

Mister Spex SE improved its EBIT by €10 million to -€4.6 million in Q3 2025, reflecting stronger cost discipline and operational efficiency.

The gross margin increased by approximately 600 basis points year-on-year, supported by a higher share of SpexPro products and reduced promotional intensity.

Store performance improved significantly, with 35 stores achieving double-digit EBIT margins compared to 18 stores in Q3 2024.

Free cash flow improved by €10.2 million to -€7.5 million, with cash and cash equivalents at €57.6 million.

Mister Spex acquired four optical stores in Germany, enhancing its local presence and contributing to margin improvement.

The company expects a decline in net revenue of 10% to 20% for 2025, with an EBIT margin between -5% and -15%, confirming its guidance for the year.

The next important date, Release of the quarterly statement (reference date Q3), at Mister Spex is on 13.11.2025.

The price of Mister Spex at the time of the news was 1,4775EUR and was up +0,17 % compared with the previous day.

18 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,4425EUR this corresponds to a minus of -2,37 % since publication.





