Energiekontor's Strong 2025 Momentum Fuels Growth Potential

Energiekontor AG has shown strong operational momentum in the first nine months of 2025, with numerous projects approved, awarded, and brought to financial close, demonstrating a solid basis for continued growth.

The company sold five wind projects with a combined capacity of around 115 megawatts, including projects in the UK and Germany, and has further project sales in advanced negotiation stages.

As of 30 September 2025, Energiekontor had 17 projects under construction or preparation, totaling around 552 megawatts, with construction activity at an all-time high.

During the reporting period, Energiekontor commissioned two solar parks and one wind park with a combined capacity of around 83 megawatts, contributing to a total portfolio of 40 parks with 448 megawatts.

Energiekontor secured 30 building permits with a total capacity of around 1.1 gigawatts, increased to 1.2 gigawatts after the reporting date, and was awarded contracts for 12 wind projects and one solar project totaling over 320 megawatts.

Despite a forecast adjustment for 2025 earnings due to project delays, Energiekontor remains stable and dynamic, with a mature project pipeline and continued focus on expanding its portfolio and project sales.

