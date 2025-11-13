Aumann Thrives in Tough Market, Cancels Treasury Shares

Aumann AG reported a revenue of €157.7 million for the first nine months of 2025, a decline of 32.4% compared to the previous year.

EBITDA increased to €18.3 million, raising the EBITDA margin from 10.8% to 11.6% due to cost-saving measures.

Order intake fell by 28.9% to €112.4 million, with a significant decrease of 39.1% in the E-mobility segment.

The order backlog was €135.8 million as of September 30, 2025, down from €223.6 million the previous year, but profitability remains high.

Aumann expects revenue for the 2025 financial year to be between €210 million and €230 million, with an EBITDA margin of 8 to 10%.

The company plans to cancel 1,428,183 treasury shares, reducing the total number of shares from 14,345,231 to 12,917,048.

The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Financial Report (as of Q3), at Aumann is on 13.11.2025.

The price of Aumann at the time of the news was 12,010EUR and was down -0,41 % compared with the previous day.

17 minutes after the article was published, the price was 11,930EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,67 % since publication.





