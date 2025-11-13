Eckert & Ziegler: Earnings Soar, Medical Sales Surge Double Digits

    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsEckert & Ziegler AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Eckert & Ziegler
    Eckert & Ziegler SE is on a growth trajectory, with Q3 2025 sales and profits surpassing last year's figures, driven by a booming Medical segment and a confident forecast for the year.

    Foto: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG
    • Eckert & Ziegler SE achieved sales of €75.3 million in Q3 2025, up from €70.1 million in the previous year.
    • EBIT before special items for Q3 2025 was €15.4 million, compared to €14.2 million in the previous year.
    • Net income for Q3 2025 was €8.5 million, an increase from €5.3 million in the previous year.
    • Sales for the first nine months of 2025 reached €224.1 million, a 4% increase from the previous year.
    • The Medical segment saw a 15% sales increase to €119.7 million in the first nine months of 2025.
    • The Executive Board confirmed the 2025 forecast with expected sales of approximately €320 million and an adjusted EBIT of approximately €78 million.

    The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Financial Report (as of Q3), at Eckert & Ziegler is on 13.11.2025.

    The price of Eckert & Ziegler at the time of the news was 17,110EUR and was up +6,54 % compared with the previous day.
    18 minutes after the article was published, the price was 17,070EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,23 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.188,94PKT (+1,36 %).


    Eckert & Ziegler

