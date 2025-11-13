Almonty Industries, Samsonite International S.A & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Samsonite International S.A
|+19,83 %
|Konsum
|🥈
|Pilbara Minerals
|+8,19 %
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Elevra Lithium
|+7,69 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|ParTec
|-16,35 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🟥
|DroneShield
|-19,04 %
|Sonstige Technologie
|🟥
|Highland Critical Minerals
|-26,16 %
|Rohstoffe
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Santacruz Silver Mining
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|BYD
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|🥉
|First Majestic Silver Corporation
|Rohstoffe
|Quantum eMotion
|Hardware
|DroneShield
|Sonstige Technologie
|Highland Critical Minerals
|Rohstoffe
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Almonty Industries
|114
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Silber
|65
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Tesla
|62
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|HENSOLDT
|49
|Halbleiter
|Evotec
|41
|Biotechnologie
|POET Technologies
|40
|Erneuerbare Energien
