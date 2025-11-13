Viscom SE Thrives Amid Market Challenges, Confirms Yearly Forecast

Viscom SE's business development is in line with expectations despite a challenging market environment, with a confirmed full-year forecast.

Incoming orders increased by 8.8% to €63,205 thousand, while the order backlog rose by 10.6% to €26,374 thousand.

Revenue decreased by 10.2% to €56,751 thousand, and EBIT improved from €-5,911 thousand to €-1,769 thousand.

The European market shows reluctance in investment, but Viscom sees opportunities in service business and expects increased production in Europe.

In the Americas, interest in Viscom's solutions is high, but US tariffs slow down order intake; however, a year-end increase in activity is expected.

The Asia region shows growth driven by China and India, with a positive outlook for the final quarter of 2025, despite international uncertainties.

The next important date, Publication of the Group Quarterly Financial Report 9M/2025, at Viscom is on 13.11.2025.

The price of Viscom at the time of the news was 4,6600EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

32 minutes after the article was published, the price was 4,6000EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,29 % since publication.






