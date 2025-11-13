CANCOM SE: Q3.25 Growth & 2025 Forecast Confirmation

CANCOM SE reported slight revenue growth in Q3 2025, reaching €423.9 million compared to €422.6 million in Q3 2024.

EBITDA improved to €27.1 million in Q3 2025, although it decreased from €31.0 million in Q3 2024.

Operating cash flow was €-12.6 million in Q3 2025, reflecting typical seasonal patterns, compared to €-10.1 million in Q3 2024.

The International business segment maintained stable revenue at €143.9 million, with an EBITDA margin of 9.6%.

CANCOM's Executive Board confirmed its 2025 financial forecast, projecting revenue between €1.65 billion and €1.75 billion, and EBITDA between €100 million and €110 million.

The company, headquartered in Munich, employs over 5,600 people and generated approximately €1.7 billion in revenue in 2024.

