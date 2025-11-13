OHB SE: Q3 2025 Financial Results Revealed
OHB SE's Q3 2025 results showcase robust growth and strategic realignment, with significant gains in revenue and a redefined focus on space transportation.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Adjusted EBITDA for OHB SE in Q3 2025 was EUR 80.9 million, marking a 12% increase from the previous year.
- The order backlog grew by 47% year-on-year, reaching EUR 3,117 million.
- The AEROSPACE segment has been restructured and renamed ACCESS TO SPACE, focusing on space transportation capabilities.
- Total revenues for the first nine months of 2025 were EUR 863.5 million, a 21% increase from the previous year.
- OHB SE acquired an additional 30% of shares in MT Aerospace AG, becoming its sole shareholder, highlighting confidence in the global launch vehicle market.
- The Management Board projects consolidated total revenues of around EUR 1,200 million for 2025, with an expected EBITDA margin of around 9% and an EBIT margin of around 6%.
The next important date, Release of the quarterly statement (reference date Q3), at OHB is on 13.11.2025.
The price of OHB at the time of the news was 110,50EUR and was up +1,38 % compared with the previous day.
