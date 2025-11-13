JOST Werke Thrives Globally Amid Market Challenges

JOST Werke SE achieved a 56% increase in revenue to EUR 383 million in Q3 2025, driven by M&A and organic growth.

Adjusted EBIT grew by 40% to EUR 37 million, with an EBIT margin of 9.7% in Q3 2025.

Free cash flow increased significantly to EUR 56 million in Q3 2025.

The leverage ratio improved to 2.44x, below the target of 2.5x.

JOST confirmed its outlook for fiscal year 2025, expecting revenue growth of 40% to 50% and adjusted EBIT growth of 23% to 28%.

JOST's acquisition of Hyva contributed significantly to revenue and earnings, with integration synergies already materializing.

The next important date, Publication of the Q3 2025 Interim Report; Analyst and Investor Conference Q3 2025, at JOST Werke is on 13.11.2025.

