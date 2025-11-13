PNE AG: Sprinting to a Triumphant FY 2025 Finish!
PNE AG strides forward in renewable energy, achieving significant milestones in Q3 2025, boosting its project sales and expanding its green footprint across Europe and beyond.
Foto: PNE AG
- PNE AG successfully completed its first project sales in Q3 2025 and confirmed its FY 2025 guidance.
- New permits for wind energy and PV projects with a total output of 510 MW were obtained.
- The Group reported higher total output, revenues, and EBITDA for the first nine months of 2025 compared to the previous year.
- PNE AG's project pipeline slightly reduced from 18.9 GW to 18.6 GW, with positive development in Germany, France, Poland, and Italy.
- The PNE Group sold projects amounting to around 302 MW since the start of 2025, including wind farms in France, Germany, and Panama.
- The PNE Group's own wind farms generated 527 GWh of clean electricity in the first three quarters of 2025, reducing emissions by 400,000 tonnes of CO2e.
The next important date, Release of the quarterly statement (reference date Q3), at PNE is on 13.11.2025.
The price of PNE at the time of the news was 10,270EUR and was up +0,39 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.235,52PKT (+0,29 %).
-2,42 %
-0,57 %
-13,19 %
-28,08 %
-4,59 %
-49,39 %
+42,47 %
+363,46 %
+265,09 %
