Cherry Responds to TI Delay: Steps to Tackle Revenue Impact
The German Bundestag's decision to delay healthcare professionals' connection to the telematics infrastructure has sent shockwaves through the industry, prompting Cherry SE to swiftly adapt its strategy.
Foto: Cherry SE
- The German Bundestag postponed the mandatory connection of healthcare professionals to the telematics infrastructure (TI) from January 1, 2026, to October 1, 2027.
- Cherry SE anticipates significant revenue losses due to this postponement, with an immediate shortfall expected in Q4 2025.
- The company views the delay as a serious disruption to planning reliability for medium-sized businesses reliant on clear political guidelines.
- CEO Oliver Kaltner expressed disappointment, highlighting the negative impact on patient care and small enterprises that invested in TI infrastructure.
- To counteract the financial impact, Cherry SE is accelerating high-margin replacement business and enhancing marketing of its software solutions.
- The company is focusing on end-to-end digitization and usability of TI components to strengthen its market position in digital health.
The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Financial Report (as of Q3), at Cherry is on 13.11.2025.
The price of Cherry at the time of the news was 0,6100EUR and was down -1,61 % compared with the previous day.
4 minutes after the article was published, the price was 0,6280EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,95 % since publication.
-4,72 %
+5,80 %
+1,64 %
-22,69 %
+10,52 %
-90,00 %
-98,26 %
