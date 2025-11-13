Oldenburgische Lbk 0.05%: On Track with Strong Nine-Month Results
OLB's financial prowess shines with a 6.6% profit surge and strategic moves, paving the way for its transition to TARGO Deutschland GmbH.
Foto: Frank Hoermann / SVEN SIMON - picture alliance
- OLB's result before taxes increased by 6.6% to EUR 271.8 million as of September 30, 2025, with operating income growing by 14.8% to EUR 309.8 million.
- The bank's loan volume rose to EUR 25.9 billion, with a significant portion attributed to private mortgage loans, which reached EUR 11.0 billion.
- Customer deposits increased to EUR 22.6 billion, and OLB successfully issued a second residential mortgage-backed securities bond worth EUR 500 million.
- Net interest income rose to EUR 481.0 million, while operating expenses decreased by 10.1% to EUR 247.3 million, improving the cost-income ratio to 44.4%.
- Conservative risk management led to lower risk provisions for loan business at EUR 34.7 million, down from EUR 48.7 million the previous year.
- OLB is preparing for a transition to TARGO Deutschland GmbH, with the sale pending approval from supervisory authorities.
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.