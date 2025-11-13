    StartseitevorwärtsAnleihenvorwärtsOldenburgische Lbk 0,05 % bis 03/31 AnleihevorwärtsNachrichten zu Oldenburgische Lbk 0,05 % bis 03/31
    105 Aufrufe 105 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Oldenburgische Lbk 0.05%: On Track with Strong Nine-Month Results

    OLB's financial prowess shines with a 6.6% profit surge and strategic moves, paving the way for its transition to TARGO Deutschland GmbH.

    Oldenburgische Lbk 0.05%: On Track with Strong Nine-Month Results
    Foto: Frank Hoermann / SVEN SIMON - picture alliance
    • OLB's result before taxes increased by 6.6% to EUR 271.8 million as of September 30, 2025, with operating income growing by 14.8% to EUR 309.8 million.
    • The bank's loan volume rose to EUR 25.9 billion, with a significant portion attributed to private mortgage loans, which reached EUR 11.0 billion.
    • Customer deposits increased to EUR 22.6 billion, and OLB successfully issued a second residential mortgage-backed securities bond worth EUR 500 million.
    • Net interest income rose to EUR 481.0 million, while operating expenses decreased by 10.1% to EUR 247.3 million, improving the cost-income ratio to 44.4%.
    • Conservative risk management led to lower risk provisions for loan business at EUR 34.7 million, down from EUR 48.7 million the previous year.
    • OLB is preparing for a transition to TARGO Deutschland GmbH, with the sale pending approval from supervisory authorities.






    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Oldenburgische Lbk 0.05%: On Track with Strong Nine-Month Results OLB's financial prowess shines with a 6.6% profit surge and strategic moves, paving the way for its transition to TARGO Deutschland GmbH.