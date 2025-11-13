MS Industrie AG Unveils 2025 Q1-Q3 Key Figures
MS Industrie AG is making waves with robust financial growth and strategic expansions in 2025. The company reported a revenue of EUR 111.3 million and a significant EBITDA increase, showcasing its resilience. A successful US expansion has bolstered its industrial footprint, opening doors to new opportunities. With anticipated sales reaching up to EUR 150 million, MS Industrie AG is poised for a promising year ahead.
- MS Industrie AG reported consolidated revenues of approximately EUR 111.3 million for the first nine months of 2025, slightly above the previous year and in line with the plan.
- The company's EBITDA for the third quarter increased significantly to around EUR 1.2 million, compared to EUR 0.3 million in the previous year.
- The equity ratio of MS Industrie AG increased slightly to 44.3% as of September 30, 2025.
- A new location in the US was successfully launched, contributing to the company's broader positioning in various industrial sectors.
- MS Industrie AG expects industrial group sales of around EUR 145 to 150 million for the fiscal year 2025, excluding the MS Ultrasonic segment.
- The company has started receiving orders from new industries, facilitated by a newly established business development unit.
The price of MS Industrie at the time of the news was 1,3800EUR and was up +1,85 % compared with the previous day.
