105 0 Kommentare MS Industrie AG Unveils 2025 Q1-Q3 Key Figures

MS Industrie AG is making waves with robust financial growth and strategic expansions in 2025. The company reported a revenue of EUR 111.3 million and a significant EBITDA increase, showcasing its resilience. A successful US expansion has bolstered its industrial footprint, opening doors to new opportunities. With anticipated sales reaching up to EUR 150 million, MS Industrie AG is poised for a promising year ahead.

