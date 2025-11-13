Novem Group Faces Market Challenges in HY 2025/26 Results

Novem Group S.A. reported HY 2025/26 revenue of €254.5 million, which is 8.9% below the previous year.

Adjusted EBIT was €15.4 million, marking a 41.3% decrease from the prior year, due to weak demand and project delays.

Revenue in Q2 2025/26 was negatively impacted by a 52.3% drop in the Tooling business and adverse foreign exchange effects.

Free cash flow in Q2 2025/26 improved significantly to €15.8 million, up by €12.2 million from the previous year, due to higher operating cash flow.

Capital expenditure in Q2 2025/26 was €2.4 million, significantly lower than the previous year's €4.5 million, with a capex ratio of 1.9%.

Gross financial debt decreased by €9.8 million to €292.1 million, and net financial debt improved to €138.7 million due to a higher cash position.

The next important date, quarterly report, at Novem Group is on 13.11.2025.

The price of Novem Group at the time of the news was 2,9200EUR and was down -2,18 % compared with the previous day.






