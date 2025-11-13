PWO's Strong 2025 Performance: First 9 Months Show Promising Growth

PWO Group reported encouraging figures for the first 9 months of 2025, with revenue of EUR 403.4m and EBIT before currency effects of EUR 21.8m.

The company is involved in early-stage development projects with customers, focusing on modern lightweight construction solutions.

Despite market challenges, series production and ramp-ups have largely compensated for market weakness, and new business expansion continues.

Capital expenditure increased to EUR 28.2m, and the equity ratio remained stable at 37.7%.

PWO Group secured new orders from various customers, including three new orders for its location in Serbia, supporting planned growth.

The company expects revenue for fiscal year 2025 to be in the range of EUR 500 – 510 million, with positive free cash flow anticipated in the low single-digit million euro range.

The next important date, Release of the quarterly statement (reference date Q3), at PWO is on 13.11.2025.

The price of PWO at the time of the news was 28,60EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

39 minutes after the article was published, the price was 29,20EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,10 % since publication.





