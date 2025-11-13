IBU-tec Boosts 2025 Earnings Forecast, Tightens Revenue Outlook

IBU-tec advanced materials AG has raised its earnings forecast for 2025, expecting an EBITDA margin of 10.5 – 11.0%, up from the previous 7.0 – 9.0%.

The company has narrowed its revenue forecast for 2025 to EUR 44.5 – 45.0 million, previously estimated at EUR 43.0 – 45.0 million.

The strong performance is attributed to the robust battery business, which accelerated in the second half of 2025.

Strategic contracts with PowerCo SE, announced in October 2025, are expected to significantly impact revenue and earnings from 2027 onwards.

IBU-tec forecasts a jump in EBITDA to EUR 2.7 – 3.0 million for the second half of 2025, compared to EUR 0.9 million in the same period of 2024.

The Management Board is developing a medium-term sales and earnings plan based on recent contracts and developments in the battery sector, to be published in early 2026.

The price of IBU-tec advanced materials at the time of the news was 19,325EUR and was up +5,60 % compared with the previous day.

12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 19,450EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,65 % since publication.





