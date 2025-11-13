    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsReply AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Reply
    REPLY: Board Greenlights Q3 2025 Financial Report

    Reply SpA's latest financial report showcases impressive growth, with a 9% increase in turnover and strengthened profitability, highlighting the company's robust financial health.

    REPLY: Board Greenlights Q3 2025 Financial Report
    • Reply SpA's Board of Directors approved the quarterly financial report as of September 30, 2025.
    • Consolidated turnover reached €1,819.8 million, a 9.0% increase from €1,669.6 million in September 2024.
    • EBITDA for the period was €335.5 million, representing 18.4% of consolidated revenues, up from €275.5 million in 2024.
    • EBIT was €281.0 million, equal to 15.4% of revenues, compared to €224.2 million in the previous year.
    • Pre-tax profit increased to €268.1 million, or 14.7% of revenues, from €216.0 million in September 2024.
    • The Group's net financial position was positive at €423.1 million, up from €362.5 million as of June 30, 2025.

    The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Reply is on 13.11.2025.

    The price of Reply at the time of the news was 119,30EUR and was down -0,21 % compared with the previous day.
    12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 120,60EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,09 % since publication.


    Reply

    -4,77 %
    +3,77 %
    +0,75 %
    -0,74 %
    -16,99 %
    -4,27 %
    +27,92 %
    +2.898,73 %
    ISIN:IT0005282865WKN:A2G9K9





