REPLY: Board Greenlights Q3 2025 Financial Report

Reply SpA's Board of Directors approved the quarterly financial report as of September 30, 2025.

Consolidated turnover reached €1,819.8 million, a 9.0% increase from €1,669.6 million in September 2024.

EBITDA for the period was €335.5 million, representing 18.4% of consolidated revenues, up from €275.5 million in 2024.

EBIT was €281.0 million, equal to 15.4% of revenues, compared to €224.2 million in the previous year.

Pre-tax profit increased to €268.1 million, or 14.7% of revenues, from €216.0 million in September 2024.

The Group's net financial position was positive at €423.1 million, up from €362.5 million as of June 30, 2025.

The next important date at Reply is on 13.11.2025.

The price of Reply at the time of the news was 119,30EUR and was down -0,21 % compared with the previous day.

12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 120,60EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,09 % since publication.





