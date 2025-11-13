Semiconductor pioneer FMC raises EUR100 million to set new standards for memory chips

Dresden (ots) -



- Oversubscribed financing round consisting of EUR77 million in Series C equity

capital, led by HV Capital and DTCF, and EUR23 million in public funding,

marking one of the largest capital rounds in the European semiconductor sector

- Fresh capital accelerates the commercialization of FMC DRAM+ and 3D CACHE+

memory chips to enable the global ramp-up of AI data centers and AI edge

applications by increasing energy efficiency significantly

- FMC's memory chips deliver more than 100% higher system efficiency and

processing speed than established products and have the chance to become the

new industry standard in the EUR100+ billion memory chip market



Semiconductor pioneer FMC has raised EUR100 million to set new standards in

memory chips with its highly innovative technology. The EUR77 million in equity

comes from FMC's oversubscribed Series C financing round, which is backed by

prominent existing and new investors and ranks among the largest raise of its

kind in the semiconductor industry. An additional EUR23 million has been sourced

through public funds, including contributions from the IPCEI ME/CT program and

the European Innovation Council (EIC).





