    Semiconductor pioneer FMC raises EUR100 million to set new standards for memory chips

    Dresden (ots) -

    - Oversubscribed financing round consisting of EUR77 million in Series C equity
    capital, led by HV Capital and DTCF, and EUR23 million in public funding,
    marking one of the largest capital rounds in the European semiconductor sector
    - Fresh capital accelerates the commercialization of FMC DRAM+ and 3D CACHE+
    memory chips to enable the global ramp-up of AI data centers and AI edge
    applications by increasing energy efficiency significantly
    - FMC's memory chips deliver more than 100% higher system efficiency and
    processing speed than established products and have the chance to become the
    new industry standard in the EUR100+ billion memory chip market

    Semiconductor pioneer FMC has raised EUR100 million to set new standards in
    memory chips with its highly innovative technology. The EUR77 million in equity
    comes from FMC's oversubscribed Series C financing round, which is backed by
    prominent existing and new investors and ranks among the largest raise of its
    kind in the semiconductor industry. An additional EUR23 million has been sourced
    through public funds, including contributions from the IPCEI ME/CT program and
    the European Innovation Council (EIC).

    The equity round is led by HV Capital and the DeepTech & Climate Fonds (DTCF),
    along with Vsquared Ventures. Returning investors include eCAPITAL, Bosch
    Ventures, Air Liquide Venture Capital, M Ventures (Merck), and Verve Ventures.

    The fresh funding will accelerate the commercialization of the company's DRAM+
    and 3D CHACHE+ memory chips and system solutions and expand its global presence.
    FMC's technology builds on its superior energy efficiency and will facilitate
    the global ramp-up of AI data centers and AI edge applications, setting a new
    industry standard in the EUR100+ billion memory chip market.

    Thomas Rückes, CEO of FMC , said: "We are working on the next generation of
    memory chips and system solutions that are not only more sustainable and energy
    efficient, but also faster and less expensive than the current industry
    standard. While bandwidth has so far been the dominant metric of AI compute,
    energy efficiency is now becoming the key factor for the next generation of AI.
    Memory chips are the main bottleneck in the AI stack. FMC's DRAM+ and 3D CACHE+
    technology addresses precisely this issue: Faster and more energy efficient than
    established products. This lays the foundation for scaling up AI data centres
    and AI edge applications. Securing an equity financing of this magnitude
    emphasizes the significance of our technology, and we are grateful to have
    earned the trust of leading deep-tech investors for our vision."
