Semiconductor pioneer FMC raises EUR100 million to set new standards for memory chips
- Oversubscribed financing round consisting of EUR77 million in Series C equity
capital, led by HV Capital and DTCF, and EUR23 million in public funding,
marking one of the largest capital rounds in the European semiconductor sector
- Fresh capital accelerates the commercialization of FMC DRAM+ and 3D CACHE+
memory chips to enable the global ramp-up of AI data centers and AI edge
applications by increasing energy efficiency significantly
- FMC's memory chips deliver more than 100% higher system efficiency and
processing speed than established products and have the chance to become the
new industry standard in the EUR100+ billion memory chip market
Semiconductor pioneer FMC has raised EUR100 million to set new standards in
memory chips with its highly innovative technology. The EUR77 million in equity
comes from FMC's oversubscribed Series C financing round, which is backed by
prominent existing and new investors and ranks among the largest raise of its
kind in the semiconductor industry. An additional EUR23 million has been sourced
through public funds, including contributions from the IPCEI ME/CT program and
the European Innovation Council (EIC).
along with Vsquared Ventures. Returning investors include eCAPITAL, Bosch
Ventures, Air Liquide Venture Capital, M Ventures (Merck), and Verve Ventures.
The fresh funding will accelerate the commercialization of the company's DRAM+
and 3D CHACHE+ memory chips and system solutions and expand its global presence.
FMC's technology builds on its superior energy efficiency and will facilitate
the global ramp-up of AI data centers and AI edge applications, setting a new
industry standard in the EUR100+ billion memory chip market.
Thomas Rückes, CEO of FMC , said: "We are working on the next generation of
memory chips and system solutions that are not only more sustainable and energy
efficient, but also faster and less expensive than the current industry
standard. While bandwidth has so far been the dominant metric of AI compute,
energy efficiency is now becoming the key factor for the next generation of AI.
Memory chips are the main bottleneck in the AI stack. FMC's DRAM+ and 3D CACHE+
technology addresses precisely this issue: Faster and more energy efficient than
established products. This lays the foundation for scaling up AI data centres
and AI edge applications. Securing an equity financing of this magnitude
emphasizes the significance of our technology, and we are grateful to have
earned the trust of leading deep-tech investors for our vision."
