Brno's JIC Unveils 5 Startups Revolutionizing Science & Innovation
In a world where innovation meets science, five pioneering startups are set to redefine global impact. At the Velvet Innovation Conference in Brno, JIC proudly presented these trailblazers. From healthcare breakthroughs to educational advancements, these ventures are transforming research into reality.
Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
- JIC showcased five science-driven startups at the Velvet Innovation Conference in Brno, focusing on turning research into global impact.
- ACTOSens is developing a urine-based testing platform for sexually transmitted infections, providing lab-grade accuracy and privacy.
- Citymind's AI Campus project aims to enhance higher education by automating administrative tasks and offering AI mentorship for students.
- Lightly's Catcher device enables rapid drug detection and builds a global database to disrupt trafficking networks.
- EpiQ, a visual AI assistant, enhances user interaction with technology through augmented reality and computer vision for industrial operations.
- Veriteus is creating a multi-modal fraud detection system that analyzes various data types to identify stress and deception in real-time.
