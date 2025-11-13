    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsDelticom AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Delticom
    129 Aufrufe 129 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Delticom Boosts 2025 Revenue Forecast After Strong Q3 Results

    Delticom AG is navigating 2025 with a dynamic shift in its financial landscape, marked by rising revenues and ambitious targets, despite challenges in profitability.

    Delticom Boosts 2025 Revenue Forecast After Strong Q3 Results
    Foto: vadimborkin - 258917169
    • Delticom AG's gross merchandise volume (GMV) for the first nine months of 2025 was €422 million, an increase from €389 million in the same period of 2024.
    • Revenues for the first nine months of 2025 totaled €343 million, up from €319 million in the same period of 2024, marking an 8% increase.
    • Operating EBITDA for the first nine months of 2025 was €6.6 million, down from €10.6 million in the same period of 2024.
    • The company has raised its revenue forecast for the full year 2025 to a range of €490 million to €510 million, up from the previous forecast of €470 million to €490 million.
    • Delticom's earnings before interest, taxes, and depreciation (EBIT) for the first nine months of 2025 were €-2.0 million, compared to €1.2 million in the same period of 2024.
    • The consolidated net income for the first nine months of 2025 was €-3.2 million, compared to €-1.5 million in the same period of 2024.

    The next important date, At 2:30 PM, at Delticom is on 13.11.2025.

    The price of Delticom at the time of the news was 2,2000EUR and was down -2,00 % compared with the previous day.


    Delticom

    -7,69 %
    -0,45 %
    +3,29 %
    -0,90 %
    -2,65 %
    +10,28 %
    -41,49 %
    -90,11 %
    -84,70 %
    ISIN:DE0005146807WKN:514680





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Delticom Boosts 2025 Revenue Forecast After Strong Q3 Results Delticom AG is navigating 2025 with a dynamic shift in its financial landscape, marked by rising revenues and ambitious targets, despite challenges in profitability.