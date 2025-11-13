Delticom Boosts 2025 Revenue Forecast After Strong Q3 Results
Delticom AG is navigating 2025 with a dynamic shift in its financial landscape, marked by rising revenues and ambitious targets, despite challenges in profitability.
- Delticom AG's gross merchandise volume (GMV) for the first nine months of 2025 was €422 million, an increase from €389 million in the same period of 2024.
- Revenues for the first nine months of 2025 totaled €343 million, up from €319 million in the same period of 2024, marking an 8% increase.
- Operating EBITDA for the first nine months of 2025 was €6.6 million, down from €10.6 million in the same period of 2024.
- The company has raised its revenue forecast for the full year 2025 to a range of €490 million to €510 million, up from the previous forecast of €470 million to €490 million.
- Delticom's earnings before interest, taxes, and depreciation (EBIT) for the first nine months of 2025 were €-2.0 million, compared to €1.2 million in the same period of 2024.
- The consolidated net income for the first nine months of 2025 was €-3.2 million, compared to €-1.5 million in the same period of 2024.
The next important date, At 2:30 PM, at Delticom is on 13.11.2025.
The price of Delticom at the time of the news was 2,2000EUR and was down -2,00 % compared with the previous day.
