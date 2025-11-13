Invictus Pharmacy Leads with Crypto Payments for Prescriptions
Invictus Pharmacy is revolutionizing the pharmaceutical industry by accepting cryptocurrency for prescriptions, offering enhanced security and transparency, and setting a new standard for modern healthcare transactions.
Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
- Invictus Pharmacy is the first nationwide licensed pharmacy to accept cryptocurrency for prescriptions, starting immediately with Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), and XRP (Ripple).
- Online cryptocurrency payment options will be available on InvictusPharmacy.com starting January 1, 2026.
- Key benefits of accepting cryptocurrency include enhanced security, faster transactions, increased accessibility for younger demographics, and transaction transparency via blockchain technology.
- Invictus Ventures Inc. is developing a blockchain-based payment infrastructure aimed at modernizing the U.S. prescription drug market, facilitating real-time, transparent transactions.
- The initiative aims to eliminate inefficiencies in the current pharmacy benefit model, which has become convoluted and opaque due to the role of Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs).
- Invictus Pharmacy encourages industry partners to integrate cryptocurrency into their financial systems to revolutionize the pharmaceutical payment landscape and improve transaction efficiency.
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
2 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte