Voltabox Surges: Transformation Boosts Equity & Balance Sheet
Voltatron AG has electrified the market with a staggering 302% revenue surge in 2025. The acquisition of GMS Electronic Vertriebs GmbH bolstered their ambitions to rank among Germany's top EMS providers. With a keen eye on innovation, Voltatron is set to revolutionize industrial electronic solutions.
- Voltatron AG reported a group revenue of €19.7 million for the first nine months of 2025, a 302% increase year-over-year, with €18.0 million from continuing operations.
- The company achieved an EBITDA of €1.3 million from continuing operations, alongside a one-time special effect of €2.7 million from discontinued operations.
- Equity turned positive at €2.3 million, with economic equity estimated at approximately €29 million following balance sheet strengthening.
- Voltatron confirmed its 2025 guidance, expecting revenue from continuing operations between €23 million and €26 million and EBITDA between €1 million and €1.5 million.
- The acquisition of GMS Electronic Vertriebs GmbH contributed to the positive financial results and strengthened the company's balance sheet structure.
- Voltatron aims to become one of the top ten EMS providers in Germany and is focused on developing innovative electronic solutions for industrial applications.
The next important date, Group Interim Report as of September 30, 2025 - Nine Months, at Voltabox is on 13.11.2025.
The price of Voltabox at the time of the news was 5,3500EUR and was down -3,43 % compared with the previous day.
