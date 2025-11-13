Deutsche EuroShop Surges on Strong Results & Positive Momentum

Deutsche EuroShop AG's nine-month results for 2025 are largely in line with expectations, prompting a refined full-year forecast.

An upward trend in consumption is noted, with tenant turnover increasing by 2.2%, despite visitor frequencies being slightly down by 0.2%.

Sales revenues decreased by 1.3% to €197.4 million, influenced by special effects and one-off expenses, leading to a 4.7% drop in net operating income (NOI).

The company expanded its offerings with the completion of the Food & Fun Park @ RNZ, enhancing shopping and leisure experiences.

Deutsche EuroShop introduced comprehensive ESG policies following the issuance of its first green bond, aiming to strengthen its sustainability strategy.

The financial forecast for 2025 has been adjusted, expecting revenue between €268 to €273 million, with EBIT and FFO in the middle range of previous estimates.

